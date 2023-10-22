Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Comfortable conditions continue for Sunday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/22
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - This trend of beautiful weather continues throughout the Heartland today, with plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze.

Meghan Smith says temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, starting off in the mid to upper 40s then warming up into the upper 60s by late afternoon. Temps will slowly cool back down into the mid 40s by tonight with clear skies.

But these fall-like temps won’t be sticking around. On Monday, things will warm up into the mid 70s to 80s, and will continue throughout the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from East Prairie, Mo. was seriously injured...
East Prairie woman seriously injured in early morning crash
You can catch the highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/20
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
William Everett Fields has been formally charged with first-degree drug trafficking, felony...
Lilbourn, Mo. man charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Check out live conditions in the KFVS First Alert Weather app.
A beautiful day to end the weekend
Starting off cool Sunday morning and warming up by the afternoon
Quiet calm night with cooler temperatures
We are seeing beautiful, clear skies this morning in the Heartland--great conditions if you...
First Alert: Beautiful but breezy conditions
Check out live conditions in the KFVS First Alert Weather app.
Gusty winds for today along with warmer temperatures