First Alert: Comfortable conditions continue for Sunday

(KFVS) - This trend of beautiful weather continues throughout the Heartland today, with plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze.

Meghan Smith says temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, starting off in the mid to upper 40s then warming up into the upper 60s by late afternoon. Temps will slowly cool back down into the mid 40s by tonight with clear skies.

But these fall-like temps won’t be sticking around. On Monday, things will warm up into the mid 70s to 80s, and will continue throughout the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.