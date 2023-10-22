A beautiful day to end the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday! It’s going to be a beautiful day for the heartland. Expect to see a lot of sunshine, clear skies and a little light breeze. Temps will be much cooler than yesterday, starting off in the mid to upper 40s while warming up into the upper 60s by late afternoon. Temps will slowly cool back down into the mid 40s by tonight with clear skies.

Now enjoy todays fall like temperatures because by Monday there will be a significant warm up with highs in the mid 70s to around 80s degrees. We probably wont see temps back down into the 60s till next weekend.

