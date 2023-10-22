Heartland Votes
2 seriously injured after collision with cotton bale in Pemiscot Co.

Two people were transported to an out-of-state hospital following a single-vehicle crash in...
Two people were transported to an out-of-state hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri Sunday morning.(stock)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were transported to an out-of-state hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Pemiscot County, Missouri Sunday morning.

According to the Mo. State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:23 a.m. on October 22 just 5 miles north of Hayti, Mo.

The MSHP crash report states that 29-year-old Quentasia Wooden of Portageville, Mo. was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan northbound on Route K at West Outer Road. Wooden’s vehicle travelled off the right side of roadway, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of roadway.

The vehicle then struck a cotton bale and overturned.

Wooden and her passenger, 44-year-old Jermaine Nix of Caruthersville, Mo., were transported by Air Evac to Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee for serious injuries.

The vehicle was totaled during the crash.

