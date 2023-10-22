10th annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beer lovers rejoiced for the 10th annual Craft Beer Festival held at Arena Park.

The Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors is hosted the Festival on Saturday, October 21 at Arena Park FSCB Pavilion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s festival marked a decade of raising funds for the support of the Community Counseling Center while celebrating the craft beer culture.

Attendees were able to sample a diverse selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries. There was also a variety of options of food from Rosati’s to enjoy.

One of the organizers, Michelle Ramsey, said she is grateful for the support the Community Counseling Center is able to get.

“Whenever you see it happen and it come to fruition, it’s a very satisfying feeling. I am grateful to those who do come out and support it,” said Ramsey.

All proceeds from the Craft Beer Festival will be used to support the work being done in the lives of Community Counseling Center clients.

On December 9, the Community Counseling Center will be having their Mary Mingle 5K event to continue raising money.

