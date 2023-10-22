Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

10th annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser in Cape Girardeau

Beer lovers rejoiced for the 10th annual Craft Beer Festival held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beer lovers rejoiced for the 10th annual Craft Beer Festival held at Arena Park.

The Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors is hosted the Festival on Saturday, October 21 at Arena Park FSCB Pavilion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s festival marked a decade of raising funds for the support of the Community Counseling Center while celebrating the craft beer culture.

Attendees were able to sample a diverse selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries. There was also a variety of options of food from Rosati’s to enjoy.

One of the organizers, Michelle Ramsey, said she is grateful for the support the Community Counseling Center is able to get.

“Whenever you see it happen and it come to fruition, it’s a very satisfying feeling. I am grateful to those who do come out and support it,” said Ramsey.

All proceeds from the Craft Beer Festival will be used to support the work being done in the lives of Community Counseling Center clients.

On December 9, the Community Counseling Center will be having their Mary Mingle 5K event to continue raising money.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, October 20 in Butler County, Mo.
Pedestrian killed in Butler Co. crash identified
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
You can catch the highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/20
Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Beer lovers rejoiced for the 10th annual Craft Beer Festival held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau
10th annual Craft Beer Festival at Arena Park
William Everett Fields has been formally charged with first-degree drug trafficking, felony...
Lilbourn, Mo. man charged with drug trafficking
In Cape Girardeau, the Rotary Club is continuing to live up to its motto by giving back to the...
Rotary Club redoing Blanchard Elementary landscaping
[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall...
2nd Annual Riverfront Fall Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau