Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

One person taken to hospital after Cape Girardeau crash

One person was transported to a local hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
One person was transported to a local hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau.

The crash occurred on Friday evening, October 20. Patrolman Bobby Newton said that a vehicle going south on South Sprigg Street failed to yield at the intersection at William Street, striking another vehicle. The first vehicle continued going south on S. Sprigg St. and struck two electrical poles before coming to a rest on another pole.

Newton said one person was transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters were also on scene for medical treatment.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the 200 block of S. Sprigg between William St. and Good Hope St. will be closed until further notice. The traffic light at the intersection of William and Sprigg St., so the Police Department advises drivers to use caution when traveling through the intersection.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
A man died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, October 20 in Butler County, Mo.
Pedestrian killed in Butler Co. crash identified
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run released from hospital; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly

Latest News

Mike Sauer said the Perry County, Mo. Board of Commissioners plans to make the decision in the...
Perry County, Mo. commissioners consider outsourcing 911 dispatch
The future of Perry County's 911 Dispatch is unknown as the Board of Commissioners considers...
Perry County officials consider outsourcing 911 dispatch
The annual Fall Colors at the Cross will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 5...
Annual Fall Colors at the Cross to be held at Bald Knob Cross
“HERD” is the first movie filmed in the Poplar Bluff, Mo. area.
“HERD” movie premiere in Poplar Bluff on Saturday