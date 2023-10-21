One person taken to hospital after Cape Girardeau crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau.

The crash occurred on Friday evening, October 20. Patrolman Bobby Newton said that a vehicle going south on South Sprigg Street failed to yield at the intersection at William Street, striking another vehicle. The first vehicle continued going south on S. Sprigg St. and struck two electrical poles before coming to a rest on another pole.

Newton said one person was transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters were also on scene for medical treatment.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the 200 block of S. Sprigg between William St. and Good Hope St. will be closed until further notice. The traffic light at the intersection of William and Sprigg St., so the Police Department advises drivers to use caution when traveling through the intersection.

