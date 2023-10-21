Heartland Votes
Man arrested after leading deputies on bicycle chase in Herrin, Ill.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was taken into custody after leading Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase while riding a bicycle in Herrin, Illinois.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident happened just after midnight on October 4. Deputies saw a white male, dressed in black with a small bag on his back, riding a bicycle east on Maple Street from an alleyway.

The release states that the man riding the bicycle was operating in an area of high drug activity, and was committing multiple violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code relevant to the operation of bicycles.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the man, later identified as Michael K. Tucker, failed to stop and continued to flee for several blocks. Tucker navigated the bicycle, maneuvering around the patrol vehicle as it attempted to impede its travel several times.

While traveling northbound on 17th St., Tucker lost control of the bicycle while attempting to cut in between parked cars on the west side of the street, crashing in the roadway. He tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by Sheriff Diederich and two deputies without further incident.

According to the release, deputies found a STAR 9mm pistol and ammunition in Tucker’s possession.

Tucker was taken to Williamson Co. Jail and was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and disobeying a stop sign.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other investigation, please contact the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

