M3.3 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIDGELY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 3.3 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee Friday night.

According to the preliminary report, the quake registered 5.6 miles south southeast of Ridgely at 9:59 p.m. on October 2.

As of Saturday morning, 233 people reported to the USGS they felt the quake.

The strongest reports came from Missouri’s Bootheel, but there were also reports farther east near Jackson, Tenn.

The depth of the quake was measured at about 7 miles.

