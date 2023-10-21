Lilbourn man charged with drug trafficking

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man in Lilbourn was arrested on Thursday after being discovered with a large quantity of meth.

On October 19, New Madrid County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Lilbourn after receiving a call of a woman being held against her will. Deputies arrived and located William Everett Fields.

During the course of the investigation, at least 128 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a firearm was seized.

During the course of the investigation, at least 128 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a firearm was seized (New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)

Fields is being held in the Mississippi County Jail and has been formally charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest. There is no bond until he appears in court.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.