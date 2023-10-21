Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Lilbourn man charged with drug trafficking

William Everett Fields has been formally charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, Felony...
William Everett Fields has been formally charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest(New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man in Lilbourn was arrested on Thursday after being discovered with a large quantity of meth.

On October 19, New Madrid County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Lilbourn after receiving a call of a woman being held against her will. Deputies arrived and located William Everett Fields.

During the course of the investigation, at least 128 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a firearm was seized.

During the course of the investigation, at least 128 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. currency,...
During the course of the investigation, at least 128 grams of methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a firearm was seized(New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)

Fields is being held in the Mississippi County Jail and has been formally charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, Felony Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest. There is no bond until he appears in court.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, October 20 in Butler County, Mo.
Pedestrian killed in Butler Co. crash identified
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run released from hospital; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly

Latest News

One person was transported to a local hospital after a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
One person taken to hospital after Cape Girardeau crash
A crash in Cape Girardeau sends one person to the hospital
One sent to the hospital after crash on Sprigg Street
Mayor Jake Crafton signed a proclamation declaring November 3 Sheryl Crow Day in Kennett.
Watch party to be held in Kennett for Sheryl Crow’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; Nov. 3 is Sheryl Crow Day
A celebration in a few weeks is honoring a Kennett woman who has left her mark on the music...
City of Kennett to hold celebration in honor of Sheryl Crow