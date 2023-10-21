Gusty winds for today along with warmer temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday morning. Seeing some foggy conditions and temperatures above average to start the morning off. Sunny skies for the morning, as well as gusty winds up to 10 mph. Temperatures sitting in the mid 40s and quickly warming into the low 70s by the afternoon. Highs today should be in the upper 70s with relatively low humidity. Wind gust will increase as we head into the day, we could see winds up to 30mph. However we will see calmer condition by the evening time with temps cooling down into the upper 60s.

