Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gusty winds for today along with warmer temperatures

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/21
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday morning. Seeing some foggy conditions and temperatures above average to start the morning off. Sunny skies for the morning, as well as gusty winds up to 10 mph. Temperatures sitting in the mid 40s and quickly warming into the low 70s by the afternoon. Highs today should be in the upper 70s with relatively low humidity. Wind gust will increase as we head into the day, we could see winds up to 30mph. However we will see calmer condition by the evening time with temps cooling down into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, October 20 in Butler County, Mo.
Pedestrian killed in Butler Co. crash identified
Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
You can catch the highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/20
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/21
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 10/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Beautiful and clear weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 10/20/23