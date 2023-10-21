First Alert: Beautiful but breezy conditions

(KFVS) - We are seeing beautiful, clear skies this morning in the Heartland--great conditions if you plan on spending some time outside.

Meteorologist Madeline Parker says you can expect warm conditions, but it will be pretty windy today. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph. However, by the evening hours, winds will die down.

Temperatures will start in the mid 40s and quickly warm up into the low 70s by the afternoon.

These great conditions will continue through the next couple days.

