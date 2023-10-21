East Prairie woman seriously injured in early morning crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from East Prairie, Mo. was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to the MSHP crash report, 75-year-old Lynda Newell was driving a 1994 Mazda B4000 northbound on County Road 533, just 5 miles south of East Prairie around 3:04 a.m. on October 21.

The report states that Newell’s vehicle travelled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Newell’s vehicle was totaled. She was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

MSHP says Newell was wearing a seat belt.

