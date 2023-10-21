Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide. (WESH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death into a lake from a highway bridge later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists witnessed the 31-year-old woman exiting the passenger side of a car and jumping into the lake below.

The woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the water with the help of nearby boaters, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies went to the woman’s house after learning her identity and that she had 5-year-old twins who weren’t in the car. At the home in Sanford, Florida, deputies found the twins dead.

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide.

“The manner of death for the twins is unknown at this time, with no apparent signs of trauma, and is pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were released Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
A man died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, October 20 in Butler County, Mo.
Pedestrian killed in Butler Co. crash identified
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run released from hospital; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly

Latest News

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los...
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
William Everett Fields has been formally charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, Felony...
Lilbourn man charged with drug trafficking
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside his...
Maryland judge targeted, killed after child custody ruling