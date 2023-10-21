Cape Girardeau woman injured in vehicle crash

Heartland Votes
The crash occurred as one vehicle pulled into the path of another vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles were not injured in the crash but one occupant of the vehicle struck was injured
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman was taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place on October 21 around 10:44 a.m. The crash location was on Highway 34 at Highway 72, three miles west of Jackson.

The crash occurred as one vehicle pulled into the path of another vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles were not injured in the crash but one occupant of the vehicle struck was injured.

60-year-old Angeala C. Bishop was taken by EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bishop was not wearing a safety device.

