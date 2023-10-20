Heartland Votes
Winners announced for Scarecrow Stroll in Cape Girardeau

From left: first place winner Atelier, second place winner Green's Garden and third place...
From left: first place winner Atelier, second place winner Green's Garden and third place winner Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority.(Riverfront Fall Festival/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners of the Scarecrow Stroll were announced Friday evening, October 20.

  • First place - Atelier
  • Second place - Green’s Garden
  • Third place - Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority

The event, sponsored by the Riverfront Fall Festival, took place October 14-19 in Downtown Cape Girardeau. Businesses got to show their creative side by creating their own scarecrow.

The scarecrows were judged by the fall festival committee on Thursday, Oct. 19.

