Winners announced for Scarecrow Stroll in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners of the Scarecrow Stroll were announced Friday evening, October 20.

First place - Atelier

Second place - Green’s Garden

Third place - Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority

The event, sponsored by the Riverfront Fall Festival, took place October 14-19 in Downtown Cape Girardeau. Businesses got to show their creative side by creating their own scarecrow.

The scarecrows were judged by the fall festival committee on Thursday, Oct. 19.

