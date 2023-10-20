Warm and breezy

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/20.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! We are kicking off the weekend with wonderful weather conditions. Winds are a little on the breezy side but that sunshine is out and temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 70s. Tonight, once the sun goes down the winds will calm down making for a great fall evening outdoors. Perfect for Friday night football or any other outdoor activities. The rest of the weekend is looking great. Saturday another round of sunshine and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday afternoon will be a warm one with temperatures almost 10 degrees above average, highs expected in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A weak cold front moves through Saturday evening which will bring those temperatures back down for Sunday looking at highs in the upper 60s. Jumping to next week, winds will shift back to the south which will gradually cause those temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s by Wednesday. Our next front is expected to arrive Wednesday bringing the chance for some rain across the Heartland.

