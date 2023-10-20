U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect, reward increases

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Marshals, along with several East Tennessee agencies, are on the lookout for an escaped suspect who has been charged with the production of child pornography, the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to GCSO, Sean Williams, 52, escaped while being transported to Greeneville, Tennessee from Laurel County, Kentucky. That route went along US Highway 25 East through Claiborne, Grainger and Hamblen County.

Green County Sheriff’s Department officials said Williams was wearing “jail type” clothes, adding that Williams “is desperate to escape custody and has attempted previously.”

Williams has three tattoos, all on his left arm and hand, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to call the GCSO at 423-798-1800 or the U.S. Marshals at USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, 423-638-3391, or 865-824-3801. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The USMS then added an additional $5,000 to the reward, bringing the total up to $7,500.

#TNMostWanted fugitive Sean Williams has three tattoos. All are on his left arm and hand.



Anyone who sees Williams or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 4/X pic.twitter.com/kGkcsRoUf3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 19, 2023

