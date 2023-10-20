Springfield, Mo. mother and daughter return home safely from Israel amidst war

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman and her daughter are back in the states from a vacation that turned into a nightmare.

They saw the war break out in Israel. KY3 has been following their journey and their return home.

“We came in on a Friday night, and Saturday morning, the war broke out,” said Sue Doing, who traveled to Israel. “I was standing on the deck, and I heard the sirens go off, and then I heard bombings.”

Doing and her daughter did not know Tel Aviv was under attack until they saw a fearful sight at breakfast before leaving for a tour of the holy land.

“We had breakfast, and during that time, the sirens started going off again,” said Doing. “We looked up, and we could actually see the explosions in the sky.”

Friends and family back in Springfield kept in touch with the pair.

We interviewed Doing’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law previously, who shared their text messages.

“You can hear them, but you don’t believe they are that close,” said Laura Thorn, Doing’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law. ‘You can see the fear in people’s faces. You think things are getting better, and then this happens.”

While the pair was there, they took cover in stairwells with locals at the apartment they were staying at.

“It took my daughter about three hours one night just going from city to city where we might find a flight into,” said Doing. “She came up with Milan, and that’s where we flew first, then to Germany, then to Houston, and landed back to Springfield.”

