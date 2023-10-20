SIUC homecoming parade traffic detours

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are alerting people to road closures and detours during the Southern Illinois University Carbondale homecoming parade on Saturday, October 21.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will require traffic on Illinois Route 51 (South Illinois Avenue and South University Avenue) south of West Walnut Street to Pleasant Hill Road to be re-routed starting at 9:30 a.m.

The parade will assemble and stage on East Mill Street between South Lincoln Street and South Illinois Avenue. The street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

According to police, vehicles parked along the parade route will be removed starting at 5:30 a.m. The vehicles will be relocated to adjacent parking lots.

Anyone needing information about their vehicles parked on the parade route may contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Street closure

According to police, all lanes from Pleasant Hill Road north to Walnut Street on South Illinois Avenue and all lanes of South University Avenue from Walnut Street south to Mills Street will be closed for the parade.

The Mill Street underpass will also be closed.

East Mill Street will be blocked off between South Illinois Avenue to South Lincoln Street.

Parade route

The parade route goes north on S. Illinois Ave. from W. Mill St., then west on W. Cherry St. and then south on S. University Ave. It will continue south on S. University Ave. to S. Illinois Ave. where it goes to Lincoln Drive on the SIU campus.

The parade will end on Lincoln Dr. near the student center.

Handicapped parking

Handicapped parking is available on the east side of the First Mid-Illinois Bank parking lot and in the lot behind the Evolve Apartment Complex.

There is additional handicapped parking in the Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza and B&A Travel parking lots.

Northbound detour

The detour for northbound traffic will begin at Pleasant Hill Road at South Illinois Avenue, where it will turn east and proceed to South Wall Street.

Traffic will turn north onto South Wall Street and continue to East Main Street, where it will turn west.

Traffic will proceed to Illinois Avenue (Route 51) and turn north.

Southbound detour

The detour for southbound traffic will begin at West Walnut Street, where it will turn east and proceed to South Wall Street.

Traffic will turn south onto South Wall Street and continue to Pleasant Hill Road, where it will turn west.

Traffic will proceed to South Illinois Avenue (Route 51) and turn south.

