Shawnee Community College to host annual Fall Fest

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - In Pulaski County, Shawnee Community College will be holding their annual Fall Fest this weekend.

With games and activities for families in the region, Fall Fest 2023 will take place on Saturday, October 21. Fall Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the most visual event will be the Agriculture Club’s Cow Pie Bingo. Priced at $10 per square, winners of Cow Pie Bingo can win a lot of “moo-lah.”

The final event will be a a haunted hayride that will be available from 4 - 7 p.m.

