Scott City Fire Personnel on scene of gas pipeline leak

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Fire Department are on scene of a large gas pipeline leak.

Posted on their Facebook Page around 8:38 p.m. on October 19, the Scott City Fire Department announced that Fire Personnel were on scene of the leak on East Outer Road.

Ameren Gas is currently on scene to contain the leak at this time. If you smell natural gas in Scott City, the Fire Department says it is more than likely related to this incident.

