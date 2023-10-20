Perry County, Mo. commissioners consider outsourcing 911 dispatch

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The future of Perry County’s 911 dispatch is unknown as the Board of Commissioners considers outsourcing the service.

The county currently operates dispatch centers out of the sheriff’s department and the Perryville Police Department.

Perry County’s presiding commissioner, Mike Sauer, said outsourcing 911 dispatch would save taxpayers money.

However, some people have concerns.

“Part of the new Perry County Justice Center was to consolidate the two dispatch centers into one in the new building. They are currently looking at other options to be more efficient and that would be part of that outsourcing plan,” said Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus.

That outsourcing plan would mean 911 calls from Perry County would be handled in St. Francois County.

This idea raises some concerns.

“The patrol standpoint is just not knowing our dispatchers and then from the citizens standpoint, them calling a center a couple counties away and them not being really familiar with our landmarks,” said Klaus.

“It is our job to look at budget and see where we can save tax payers money,” he continued.

He said the outsourcing plan would do just that

“The cost savings we are looking at is upwards of $700,000 per year just in employee fees and the added fees we pay due to 911.″

While Sauer understands the concerns law enforcement has, he has been assured the quality of work will remain the same.

“They will use the same tactics as we are using now and make sure that every officer is protected. Anyone that is out on a call will have back up if needed. I really don’t see it being an issue long term, short term yes while everyone gets use to it,” he said.

Another concern is the loss of local jobs.

“The other side is our personnel. We have great dispatchers that work both here and at the city of Perryville and their jobs and those concerns for their families,” said Klaus.

Sauer said the city plans to work to place those dispatchers in other positions if the plan moves forward.

“The majority of these employees will be absorb into other jobs if they so choose to be there.”

And Sheriff Klaus said this decision is a very important one.

“We take that very seriously, he added. “As a sheriff, I know the police chief as well these are conversations that we have every day.”

Mike Sauer said the Board of Commissioners plans to make the decision in the next couple of weeks.

