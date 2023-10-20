Heartland Votes
Pedestrian killed in Butler County crash

Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Butler County.

The crash happened on the 3000 block of South Westwood Boulevard, in front of Ozark Border Electric.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a single vehicle.

