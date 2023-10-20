Pedestrian killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Butler County.

The crash happened on the 3000 block of South Westwood Boulevard, in front of Ozark Border Electric.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a single vehicle.

Stay with Heartland News for further updates.

