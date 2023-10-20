Heartland Votes
Man arrested after multi-county pursuit starting in Saline County

In Williamson County, Jonathan D. Terrell is in custody after leading deputies on a multi-county pursuit
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested today after leading Saline and Williamson County Deputies on a pursuit through multiple counties.

On October 19, around 5:07 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were notified that Saline County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which was traveling west on Illinois State Route 13 from Harrisburg. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle was originally reported stolen in Shawneetown.

Williamson County Deputies responded to the area of Illinois State Route 13 at Stilley’s Mill Rd, where stop sticks were deployed. The subject vehicle hit the stop sticks and continued fleeing west on Illinois State Route 13 with both driver’s side tires deflated.

As the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of Illinois State Route 13 and Illinois State Route 166, it abruptly veered toward and collided with a Williamson County Deputy’s patrol vehicle, which caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The driver, identified as Johnathan D. Terrell, was arrested at the scene. Both Terrell and the Williamson County Deputy were transported to a local hospital out of caution. Terrell was medically cleared from the hospital shortly after arrival and was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

Terrell was cited for the following:

  • Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding
  • Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
  • Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
  • Felony DUI

The traffic crash investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police due to involvement by multiple other law enforcement agencies. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

