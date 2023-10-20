Heartland Sports scores from 10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 10/19.

H.S. Football

Portageville - 43

NMCC - 0

H.S. Volleyball Semifinals

Class 5 District 1

Jackson - 3

Lindbergh - 0

**Jackson plays Oakville at Noon on Saturday, October 21 in Championship Game**

Class 2 District 1

East Prairie - 3

Senath-Hornersville - 2

Portageville - 3

Malden - 0

**East Prairie and Portageville play at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 23 in Championship Game**

NCAA Soccer

SEMO - 0

Southern Indiana - 0

