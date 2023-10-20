Heartland Votes
Heartland Sports scores from 10/19

By Todd Richards
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 10/19.

H.S. Football

  • Portageville - 43
  • NMCC - 0

H.S. Volleyball Semifinals

Class 5 District 1

  • Jackson - 3
  • Lindbergh - 0

**Jackson plays Oakville at Noon on Saturday, October 21 in Championship Game**

Class 2 District 1

  • East Prairie - 3
  • Senath-Hornersville - 2
  • Portageville - 3
  • Malden - 0

**East Prairie and Portageville play at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 23 in Championship Game**

NCAA Soccer

  • SEMO - 0
  • Southern Indiana - 0

