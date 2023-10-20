Heartland Sports scores from 10/19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 10/19.
H.S. Football
- Portageville - 43
- NMCC - 0
H.S. Volleyball Semifinals
Class 5 District 1
- Jackson - 3
- Lindbergh - 0
**Jackson plays Oakville at Noon on Saturday, October 21 in Championship Game**
Class 2 District 1
- East Prairie - 3
- Senath-Hornersville - 2
- Portageville - 3
- Malden - 0
**East Prairie and Portageville play at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 23 in Championship Game**
NCAA Soccer
- SEMO - 0
- Southern Indiana - 0
