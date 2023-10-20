Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Hamas says it is releasing 2 US hostages held in Gaza

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said Friday it was releasing two American citizens they were holding captive in Gaza since their Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

The Palestinian militant group said in a statement that in an agreement with the Qatari government it was freeing a mother and daughter for humanitarian reasons.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video includes content some may find disturbing.

In a primetime address, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in the wars in Israel and Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, MORE)

U.S. and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the statement.

Israel says Hamas has taken 203 people from Israel into Gaza.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County.
Pedestrian killed in Butler County crash
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one
Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism