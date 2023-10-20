Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Duckworth release statements on Ill. hostages released by Hamas

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - State leaders released statements on two Illinois hostages released by Hamas.

The Associated Press reported on Friday, October 20 that the Israeli government said Hamas militants freed two Americans, a mother and her teenage daughter, who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago.

Governor JB Pritzker identified the mother and daughter as Natalie and Judith Raanan of Evanston, Ill.

Pritzker released the following statement on Friday:

“I am incredibly relieved that Natalie and Judith Raanan of Evanston have been released from captivity in Gaza. In what was supposed to be a visit to their loving family in Israel, they were violently abducted by a terrorist organization. After being held against their will for nearly two weeks, they are now safe and receiving necessary medical treatment. I cannot wait to welcome them back home after demonstrating immense strength and bravery in the face of unthinkable terror. We must continue to advocate and pray for the safe return of those still held by Hamas. We will not let those who use terror as their weapon win.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth also released this statement:

“The release of two Illinoisans, Judith and Natalie Raanan, who’ve been held hostage by Hamas since last weekend’s awful terrorist attacks in Israel is an undeniable relief—not only for those of us who’ve been working for their release but for their family, friends and all their loved ones who can breathe a little easier today.

“This is—and should be—a day of celebration for them, but I know there are still so many families going through the unimaginable anguish of worrying about the fate of their loved ones still being held hostage and my heart goes out to them today too.

“I, along with our entire government, remain hard at work doing everything I can to ensure the Americans—and anyone—still in Hamas captivity can return home safely. Hamas owes these families the swift release of all hostages, and they must immediately allow life-saving medical care to reach those still in their custody as we work to secure their safe release.”

