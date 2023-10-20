Free tire disposal event in Paducah set for last weekend in Oct.

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky residents doing some fall cleaning have a way to get rid of old, unwanted tires for free.

The McCracken County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hosting a free tire disposal event in Paducah on Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tires will be collected at at the Ky. Department of Highways Garage on Lane Road from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day of the event.

Any Kentucky resident can participate with the exception of tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards or recycling facilities.

The following is a list of accepted tire on or off the rim:

Truck tires

Light truck tires

Tractor tires

Farm implement tires

Lawn tractor tires

Motorcycle tires

Golf cart tires

Bicycle tires

ATV tires

Tires not accepted are the following:

Foam filled tires

Calcium filled tires

Off-road construction tires (OTR)

Rubber tracks

Solid tires with/without press on rims

For more information or questions contact Pam Souder at 270-444-4707.

The event is in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.

