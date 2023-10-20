Heartland Votes
Free tire disposal event in Paducah set for last weekend in Oct.

Kentucky residents doing some fall cleaning have a way to get rid of old, unwanted tires for free.(WCTV)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky residents doing some fall cleaning have a way to get rid of old, unwanted tires for free.

The McCracken County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hosting a free tire disposal event in Paducah on Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tires will be collected at at the Ky. Department of Highways Garage on Lane Road from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day of the event.

Any Kentucky resident can participate with the exception of tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards or recycling facilities.

The following is a list of accepted tire on or off the rim:

  • Truck tires
  • Light truck tires
  • Tractor tires
  • Farm implement tires
  • Lawn tractor tires
  • Motorcycle tires
  • Golf cart tires
  • Bicycle tires
  • ATV tires

Tires not accepted are the following:

  • Foam filled tires
  • Calcium filled tires
  • Off-road construction tires (OTR)
  • Rubber tracks
  • Solid tires with/without press on rims

For more information or questions contact Pam Souder at 270-444-4707.

The event is in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.

