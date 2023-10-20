Free tire disposal event in Paducah set for last weekend in Oct.
PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky residents doing some fall cleaning have a way to get rid of old, unwanted tires for free.
The McCracken County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is hosting a free tire disposal event in Paducah on Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28.
Tires will be collected at at the Ky. Department of Highways Garage on Lane Road from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day of the event.
Any Kentucky resident can participate with the exception of tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards or recycling facilities.
The following is a list of accepted tire on or off the rim:
- Truck tires
- Light truck tires
- Tractor tires
- Farm implement tires
- Lawn tractor tires
- Motorcycle tires
- Golf cart tires
- Bicycle tires
- ATV tires
Tires not accepted are the following:
- Foam filled tires
- Calcium filled tires
- Off-road construction tires (OTR)
- Rubber tracks
- Solid tires with/without press on rims
For more information or questions contact Pam Souder at 270-444-4707.
The event is in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.