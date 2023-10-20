Fort Massac encampment underway this weekend

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The 49th annual Fort Massac Encampment kicked off Friday, October 20 at Fort Massac State Park.

The event runs through Sunday, Oct. 22, allowing visitors to experience parts of history from the French and Indian War to the early 1800s.

We talked with the director of tourism on Friday about what all they have planned.

“Today is education day, so we have over 4,000 students coming from the tri-state area to experience history coming to life here at Fort Massac State Park,” she said.

There will be plenty of hands-on activities for those students.

“They will stop at approximately 30 booths and, like you said, we do have that set up so that they will experience history,” she continued. “So they may stop and have a lesson or they have a vendor demonstration and actually get to do something that people would have done back in the late 1800s or early 1900s, like make rope or make lace or something along those lines.”

She said one of the criteria for this event is that it must show that it could have been or would have been done during that time period.

While Friday was just for the students, they will open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

We spoke with one reenactor who said after 22 years of playing the role of “Mother Goose,” it’s the love for history and stories that keeps her coming back each year.

“The people are fantastic in this is an area,” she said. “They love reenactments, they love history, and that’s what we’re trying to do keep it alive. I’m just a little piece of the puzzle for a great big puzzle that’s going to reach a lot of people.”

The program will showcase different types of history demonstrations and even a battle scene recreation, along with period-appropriate food vendors.

