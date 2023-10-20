Former southern Ill. bank VP sentenced to 12 years in prison on bank fraud, arson charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois bank vice president and loan officer was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday, October 19 for committing bank fraud and multiple arsons.

Richard Pigg, 53, previously pleaded guilty in April to six counts of bank fraud and three counts of arson.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois, Pigg currently lives in Texas but lived in Mt. Vernon from May 2011 to December 2016.

Pigg used his position as vice president and loan officer to defraud more than $600,000 from Community First Bank of the Heartland to buy investment properties and to pay personal expenses.

According to court documents, Pigg convinced bank customers to buy rental properties in Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Murphysboro and West Frankfort on his behalf through mortgage loans financed at CFBH.

Pigg concealed his personal financial interest from CFBH.

Court documents state Pigg assured his victims he would secure the tenants, collect the rent and maintain the properties.

In addition, without the victims’ consent, Pigg at times increased the amount financed in the mortgage loan by thousands of dollars above the purchase price and redirected the excess loan proceeds to his own accounts and to pay for his own debts.

In an attempt to use insurance benefits to pay off bank loans, Pigg burned multiple properties. He burned some of the properties more than once, such as a Centralia property that was partially damaged in January 2016 and then destroyed in a fire in February 2016.

Pigg also burned a four-unit rental apartment complex in West Frankfort in January 2016 soon after renewing one insurance policy and less than two weeks after taking out a second insurance policy on the property.

During his hearing, according to the release, the judge described Pigg as a “Jekyll and Hyde” who destroyed people’s lives with his horrific fraud. Pigg had relied on letters of support citing his good works, but the judge told Pigg that this was like a man who robs a bank, gives some of money to a homeless shelter, then burns the homeless shelter down and wants credit for donating to the homeless shelter.

“For more than half a decade, Richard Pigg abused his position of trust to defraud his bank, take advantage of his customers and skim money off of inflated loans,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “When his financial schemes unraveled, he burned the houses to use insurance money in an attempt to cover the loans. For this pattern of fraud and fire that financially ruined his victims, put innocent lives at risk and injured a first responder, Richard Pigg is fully deserving of 12 years in federal prison.”

According to the district attorney’s office, under Truth in Sentencing, Pigg must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He will then serve three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.