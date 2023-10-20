Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Sunny with a cool northwest wind

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/20
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A dry and breezy pattern begins!

Today is looking sunny and mild with a cool northwest wind.

Highs this afternoon will range from 70 degrees northeast to 77 degrees southwest, but winds will make it feel cooler.

After sunset it will clear and cool with winds becoming much lighter.

Saturday morning will be mainly in the 40s.

By afternoon it will be warmer and breezy.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees

Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler, but less breezy.

The beginning of next week will feature warmer and more humid conditions.

It looks like the Heartland will stay rain-free until later next week.

Models continue to show a least a chance of rain by about Thursday/Friday/Saturday of next week, but it’s still too early to be certain.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.
Former Mo. mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from town

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Madeline Parker says we can expect temperatures to drop overnight to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
First Alert: Temps to drop overnight to upper 40s, lower 50s
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Windy afternoons and warmer weekend ahead
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunny and warm weekend ahead