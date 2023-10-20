First Alert: Sunny with a cool northwest wind

(KFVS) - A dry and breezy pattern begins!

Today is looking sunny and mild with a cool northwest wind.

Highs this afternoon will range from 70 degrees northeast to 77 degrees southwest, but winds will make it feel cooler.

After sunset it will clear and cool with winds becoming much lighter.

Saturday morning will be mainly in the 40s.

By afternoon it will be warmer and breezy.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees

Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler, but less breezy.

The beginning of next week will feature warmer and more humid conditions.

It looks like the Heartland will stay rain-free until later next week.

Models continue to show a least a chance of rain by about Thursday/Friday/Saturday of next week, but it’s still too early to be certain.

