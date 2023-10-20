First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The ‘big picture’ for the next several days remains mainly dry and mild, with some day to day variation in temperature and wind as minor systems move through. In the shorter term, today will be sunny and relatively mild, though with a cool northwest wind. Official highs look to range from about 70 northeast to 77 southwest. Once the sun sets this evening it will be clear and cool with winds becoming much lighter. Lows Saturday morning will be mainly in the 40s. Saturday will be breezy and warmer; cooler but less breezy on Sunday.

The beginning of next week will feature warmer and more humid conditions as an upper ridge develops to our southeast. It looks like we’ll stay rain-free (many areas are extremely dry) until later next week….as models continue to show at least a chance of some rain about Thursday/Friday/Saturday of next week, though at this point it’s too early for details.

