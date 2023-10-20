Classes canceled at Frankfort Community High School Friday because of water main break

Heartland Votes
Classes are canceled Friday, October 20 at Frankfort Community High School (FCHS) in West Frankfort.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Classes are canceled Friday, October 20 at Frankfort Community High School (FCHS) in West Frankfort.

According to Frankfort Community School District 168 Superintendent Matt Donkin, a water main break at the high school is the reason for the closure.

FCHS faculty and staff will still be required to report to the high school for meetings.

Classes remain in session for all Pre-K through 8th grade students Friday.

Also, Donkin said the field trip for FCHS students to attend STEM Day at John A. Logan College will still happen as scheduled on Friday. Buses will leave the high school at the time set for the field trip.

