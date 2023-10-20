Heartland Votes
Beautiful and clear weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/20/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland and happy Friday! It’s shaping up to be a beautiful night in across the region, with clear skies, winds calming down, and temperatures getting down to the 50s tonight. Perfect football weather! Tomorrow morning, expect the clear skies to continue. Temperatures are going to start off in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow, but don’t worry, a big warm up is coming in the afternoon. For those with outdoor plans on Saturday, expect things to get a little warmer than we usually see this time of year. Temperatures will climb up to the upper 70s and low 80s, and it will be pretty breezy, with some wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday is a totally different story, with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s. Skies will still be mostly clear throughout the day, but winds will be calming down quite a bit. By the time the work week rolls around again, temperatures will get back to the mid to upper 70s. We are tracking chances of rain starting on Wednesday through next Friday.

