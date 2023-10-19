With $6M donation to SIUC, new proposed building to be named Tedrick Welcome Center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Longtime university supporters have donated $6 million and a new proposed welcome center will be named in their honor.

According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the new planned building on campus will be named the Tedrick Welcome Center in honor of Roger and Sally Tedrick.

The donation and building naming was announced on Thursday, October 19 at the student center.

According to the university, this is the largest single donation in SIU Carbondale history.

The proposed welcome center was presented to the SIU Board of Trustees’ architecture and design committee in April. Approval of its construction will be on the board’s February 8 agenda.

“This university is moving forward in an exciting way, imagining a future with more students and prolific success,” Roger Tedrick said in the news release. “Sally and I knew we wanted to be part of something that would make a tremendous impact, and this welcome center is just that. It will be the launching point for thousands of Saluki journeys.”

According to SIUC, the welcome center will be located just off U.S. Highway 51, near the previous location of McAndrew Stadium. They say SIU Admissions will begin open houses, orientations and host groups of students at the welcome center.

“Roger and Sally Tedrick are visionaries. They believe in our mission, and this gift exemplifies their remarkable dedication to this university and all Southern Illinois,” Chancellor Austin Lane said in the release.

According to the release, Roger Tedrick, a 1970 graduate of SIU Carbondale’s College of Liberal Arts, is a member of the SIU Board of Trustees and the SIU Foundation Board of Directors. He is the owner and CEO of Tedrick Group Risk Management Solutions, based in Mount Vernon. Raised in Carbondale, he attended University High School on SIU’s campus.

Sally Tedrick is a 1973 graduate of the SIU Carbondale School of Education.

“It is more important than ever to support an institution as historic and impactful as SIU,” Roger Tedrick added. “We believe in the mission of the university and its leadership, and we hope this gift inspires generations of philanthropic Salukis.”

Their many contributions have included creating an endowed fund to enhance university excellence, making a lead donation toward the construction of the Saluki Alumni Plaza, sponsoring the inaugural Saluki Ball and supporting numerous causes across campus.

“This is an incredibly exciting time in SIU history,” said Matt Kupec, vice chancellor for development and alumni relations and the CEO of the SIU Foundation. “This gift makes a statement about where this university is going. The Tedrick Welcome Center will provide students, faculty and staff with a place to gather and celebrate what it means to be a Saluki.”

The building will also house the philanthropy center, which will include SIU Foundation offices.

