Windy afternoons and warmer weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it’s a bit cloudy this evening, but the breezy conditions will take a break. Overnight, expect temperatures to drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s. By the afternoon on Friday, temperatures will be a bit above average, getting up to the low 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Thanks to a weak cold front moving through, we will see breezy conditions, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday looks even warmer, getting up to the upper 70s, before cooling down briefly Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The beginning of the work week warms up a bit into the 70s, before we start tracking the chances for some rain by Wednesday, continuing into Thursday. Before that, enjoy the beautiful weather over the weekend!

