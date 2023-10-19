Sunny and warm weekend ahead

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/19.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, a few light showers worked across the Heartland early this morning, those are now well off to our east. This afternoon tracking partly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s. A weak cold front moving through with bring in breezy winds from the northwest to kick start the weekend. Wind gusts up to 20 mph possible during the afternoon Friday and Saturday.

Besides the gusty winds, conditions are shaping up to be beautiful this weekend! Abundant amounts of sunshine and afternoon temperatures above average Saturday reaching the upper 70s and the upper 60s on Sunday. Evenings will be great for outdoor fall activities like bonfires, hayrides, and pumpkin carving. The Heartland is looking to stay dry until at least Wednesday.

