Some residents attend Cape Girardeau Co. commissioners meeting over partially-paved road

Cape Girardeau County commissioners heard from more than two dozen people concerned about a partially-paved road
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County commissioners heard from more than two dozen people concerned about a partially-paved road.

The commissioners meeting was held on Thursday morning, October 19.

The two dozen people live along County Road 603 northeast of Jackson. They say both ends of that road are paved, but the middle section where they live is still gravel.

Back in 2007, voters passed a sales tax that covers the cost of paving, but county policy requires everyone living along the road to give up land to make room for it. That’s not happening along 603 and residents are frustrated.

Commissioners told the group they will address any hazards along 603 and, once all property owners sign easement agreements, the road will be added to the county’s pavement list.

