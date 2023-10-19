Heartland Votes
SIU celebrates Homecoming Week in Carbondale

Southern Illinois University's Homecoming weekend is expected to bring in alumni, friends and family to Carbondale
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many alumni, friends and family will be in Carbondale this weekend for SIU’s Homecoming.

Events have been happening all weekend long and will continue through Saturday evening on October 21.

On Thursday, October 19, there is a block party that runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be games, a DJ, a rock wall, photo booth, caricature artists, Mr. Twist the Balloon Guy, and some fun rides. Food vendors will be on-site for purchase.

The theme for this year’s SIU Homecoming is Salukis in Paradise.

Sean Cooney, the Assistant Director of Student Engagement and Programming at SIU said Thursday’s block party is Family Friendly. He also said the vibes for this year’s homecoming are high.

“I think the campus feels really energetic this semester in particular,” said Cooney. “I’ve been on campus for quite a few years and this year feels a little bit different. There’s a lot of excitement around campus, I think having such a bright and happy theme has really kind of got people excited, the concert was a big draw and we’re excited that we had a full house for that. So I think the events have helped too.”

The block party is located on the northside of the clocktower on campus.

On Friday, October 20, the alumni association is hosting a variety of events. The full list of those can be found here.

On Friday, the SIU Volleyball team host Valparaiso University and at 7 p.m. in Shryock, the Beta Eta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity presents the Homecoming Step Show, an annual event during Homecoming Week where Greeks on-campus showcase their organizations through step routines.

Saturday, October 21 for SIU is a jam packed day. The day kicks off with the Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m. That will run down Illinois Avenue.

After the parade, University leaders are encouraging everyone to tailgate before the Homecoming football game as Saluki Row opens up at 11 a.m.

“Saluki Row has a bunch of special tailgates going on, so the 80′s and 90′s alumni are big on our campus right now so that’ll draw big crowds, different colleges have their tailgates specific,” said Cooney. “But a lot of it is informal. We have our student tailgate over in the corner of the main lot and then we ask that people come and bring their own tents and tables and chairs and enjoy all the different things.”

The day ends with the SIU Salukis taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase, you can find those here.

