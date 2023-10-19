Senior group pushes for cigarette tax hike to fund public transit options

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missourians could pay higher taxes on cigarettes to help fund public transportation for seniors.

That’s one of the proposals advanced on Thursday, October 19 by the Silver Haired Legislature, a statewide organization that advocates for Missouri’s eldest citizens.

Silver Haired Legislature meets every year to figure out the top issues they want state lawmakers. Transportation access and options for seniors was identified as the top legislative goal for the 2024 session, specifically, a proposed measure which would hike the state’s excise tax on cigarettes.

Missouri currently collects the smallest rate for cigarettes in the country.

Peggy Don Yates is the SHL member who drafted the proposal.

“Transportation is one of the hardest to depend on,” Yates said. “We have to adjust because in a few years, there are going to be more seniors than there are teenagers, because we’re living longer.”

Public transportation is also important to those who don’t drive, roughly 16% of Americans, according to research firm Hedges and Company, either because they can’t afford a vehicle or are living with a disability.

Kansas City voters will decide in November whether to renew its tax to fund the city’s bus system.

Across the state, the St. Louis County council is scrutinizing the finances of the bi-state development agency, which operates the area’s busses.

