One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A three-vehicle crash on Route AB at County Road 219 in Cape Girardeau County left one man dead and another man injured.

The crash took place around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, October 19 and involved three vehicles that included a commercial vehicle.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred as one vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a second vehicle. This caused the second vehicle to also cross the center of the roadway and struck a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle, 21-year-old Benjamin M. Hastings of Chaffee, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordon around 1:45 p.m. Hastings was transported by the Coroner to the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office. According to the MSHP, it is unknown if Hastings was wearing a safety device.

The driver of the first vehicle, 42-year-old Nathan S. Malone of Cape Girardeau, received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. According to the MSHP, Malone was wearing a safety device.

It was not reported that the driver of the second vehicle, 76-year-old Robert H. Kranawetter of Cape Girardeau, was injured in the crash. According to the MSHP, Kranawetter was wearing a safety device.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers have cleared the scene and crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation have cleaned the road.

According to Sgt. Parrott, two people were injured and one person died in the crash.

Troopers are still conducting a post-crash inspection.

Traffic was shut down at MO 25 and Route AB, as well at Route AB and I-55.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.