Old Town Cape Community Garden offers public surveys

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Old Town Cape (OTC) Community Garden is offering three surveys to the public, provided by Southeast Missouri State University students.

According to Old Town Cape, Sarah Cavanah and her Public Relations Capstone students at Southeast are responsible for creating the surveys and collecting data for the OTC Community Garden.

The surveys are available for anyone in the community:

Old Town Cape Community Garden Survey

Knowledge Concerning Herb Gardens

Attitudes Towards the Working Poor

For more information about the OTC Community Garden, call (573) 334-8085 or email info@oldtowncape.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.