Notre Dame boys soccer stuns rival Jackson, 4-1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Entering Wednesday’s rivalry matchup Notre Dame was just one game over .500. Jackson had only one loss (16-1), armed with the No. 8 ranking in Class 4 in Missouri.

However the Bulldogs had been a thorn in the Indians’ side, winning five of the previous seven matchups between the two. That trend continued.

Connor Adams scored the opening goal for Notre Dame off a cross from Bryce Sides to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Diego Chahin extended Notre Dame’s lead to two early in the second half off a beautiful strike into the top left corner.

Diego Chahin strikes the eventual game-winner 😤@ndcapebulldogs upsets rival Jackson (ranked No. 8 in Missouri), 4-1! pic.twitter.com/U1TdLfierr — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) October 19, 2023

Only minutes later Jackson’s DJ Cowart played a free kick perfectly into the box that Aiden McMinn was able head in over the goal line. The Indians pulled within a goal, 2-1.

Then Sides and Adams connected again. On nearly an identical play to the first goal of the game, Sides sent a cross from right to left into the box that Adams was able to finish for a goal.

In the closing minutes, Notre Dame freshman Trenton Powell added the final blow to give Notre Dame a 4-1 advantage. The Bulldogs defense, led by terrific play from goalkeeper Thomas Southard, shut the door the keep that score final.

