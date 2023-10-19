Notre Dame boys soccer stuns rival Jackson, 4-1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Entering Wednesday’s rivalry matchup Notre Dame was just one game over .500. Jackson had only one loss (16-1), armed with the No. 8 ranking in Class 4 in Missouri.
However the Bulldogs had been a thorn in the Indians’ side, winning five of the previous seven matchups between the two. That trend continued.
Connor Adams scored the opening goal for Notre Dame off a cross from Bryce Sides to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
Diego Chahin extended Notre Dame’s lead to two early in the second half off a beautiful strike into the top left corner.
Only minutes later Jackson’s DJ Cowart played a free kick perfectly into the box that Aiden McMinn was able head in over the goal line. The Indians pulled within a goal, 2-1.
Then Sides and Adams connected again. On nearly an identical play to the first goal of the game, Sides sent a cross from right to left into the box that Adams was able to finish for a goal.
In the closing minutes, Notre Dame freshman Trenton Powell added the final blow to give Notre Dame a 4-1 advantage. The Bulldogs defense, led by terrific play from goalkeeper Thomas Southard, shut the door the keep that score final.
