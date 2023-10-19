Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Notre Dame boys soccer stuns rival Jackson, 4-1

Jackson vs. Notre Dame
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Entering Wednesday’s rivalry matchup Notre Dame was just one game over .500. Jackson had only one loss (16-1), armed with the No. 8 ranking in Class 4 in Missouri.

However the Bulldogs had been a thorn in the Indians’ side, winning five of the previous seven matchups between the two. That trend continued.

Connor Adams scored the opening goal for Notre Dame off a cross from Bryce Sides to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Diego Chahin extended Notre Dame’s lead to two early in the second half off a beautiful strike into the top left corner.

Only minutes later Jackson’s DJ Cowart played a free kick perfectly into the box that Aiden McMinn was able head in over the goal line. The Indians pulled within a goal, 2-1.

Then Sides and Adams connected again. On nearly an identical play to the first goal of the game, Sides sent a cross from right to left into the box that Adams was able to finish for a goal.

In the closing minutes, Notre Dame freshman Trenton Powell added the final blow to give Notre Dame a 4-1 advantage. The Bulldogs defense, led by terrific play from goalkeeper Thomas Southard, shut the door the keep that score final.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
42-year-old Alexis Stallman pled guilty today to first-degree murder in connection to the...
Woman pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in stabbing death of ex-husband

Latest News

The New Madrid County Central Football team will host Portageville in a battle of Heartland...
NMCC to host Portageville in huge Thursday night football matchup
Former Kelly Football Star Ty Powers has been named the NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week.
Former Kelly Football stand out Ty Powers claims NJCAA Honor
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/18/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/18/23
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/18
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/18