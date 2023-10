NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Central Football team will host Portageville in a battle of Heartland powerhouses Thursday night.

NMCC is 8-0 on the season and Portageville is 7-1 and riding a 7-game winning streak.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at New Madrid County Central High School.

