Murray State selected for Unmanned Aircraft training program

Murray State University has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program(Murray State University)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.

The program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as drones. In order to qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associates degree in Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or UAS, or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS.

Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.

Murray State provides a unique experience for students to minor in UAS and/or receive a certificate in UAS, or take an elective class across all campus programs. Through hands on-training and cutting-edge technology, the program focuses on training students to enter the workforce in UAS or a career where they can utilize UAS and drones.

To learn more about the UAS program at Murray State, you can contact Blake Kennedy at the Murray State Hutson School of Agriculture or call 270-809-6916.

