Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mechanics say now is the time to schedule your vehicles for winter maintenance

The winter can be hard on your vehicles, from the additional time needed to warm up your car...
The winter can be hard on your vehicles, from the additional time needed to warm up your car before putting it in gear to the salt from the roads that stick to it.(KY3)
By Christopher Bryant
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s hard to think about winter when the forecast has highs in the 70s. Preparing for winter can save you headaches when the temperatures drop.

The winter can be hard on your vehicles, from the additional time needed to warm up your car before putting it in gear to the salt from the roads that stick to it. But modern cars have been built to get as much gas mileage as possible with smaller engines.

“Those engines will not tolerate neglect or if they get a little low on coolant, a little low on oil, etc. I have a lot of late model cars where people think I have a new car I don’t have to do anything end up with catastrophic failures here in the bay,” says Dustin Atwood, the Operations Manager at A1 Custom Car Care.

Tires are one of the most common concerns car owners have when it comes to the winter. Make sure your tires have enough tread. Atwood says there are other systems you need to keep in working order.

“Making sure your heating system is working, your defrost is working, the windshield wipers. Some of that stuff hasn’t been used in a while, then all of a sudden, we get a cold snap, the car doesn’t start, the defrost doesn’t work, the heat doesn’t work, and then you are rushing into the shop to try get you taken care of so you can get on about what you are doing,” says Atwood.

One good thing to have in your car is a winter car kit.

“You should keep a security blanket and some jumper cables. If you have a jumper box, keep it in your trunk. It would also be good to have a shovel kitty litter with you. The best thing to do if you can don’t go,” says Captain Jayse Stack, Ebenezer Fire Protection District.

In addition, Ebenezer Fire officials recommend you let people know when and where you are traveling when it comes to driving in the winter.

“Make sure you let somebody know where you’re going and what time you’re going to be going through there. Make sure you have a phone that is charged,” says Stack.

The National Weather Service has information on what to have in your winter car kit. You can find that information by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route AB at County Road 219 reopened after a three-vehicle deadly crash.
One injured, one dead after 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Jessica Roach is charged with felony stealing.
Former Mo. mayor accused of stealing thousands of dollars from town

Latest News

Scott City firefighters responded to a large gas pipeline leak on Thursday night, October 19.
Gas pipeline leak in Scott City contained
According to the city’s website, there will be five hunting periods between October 21 and...
Fall managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau begins October 21
The donation and building naming was announced on Thursday, October 19 at the SIUC Student...
With $6M donation to SIUC, new proposed building to be named Tedrick Welcome Center
The driver, identified as Johnathan D. Terrell, was arrested and cited for Aggravated Fleeing...
Man arrested after multi-county pursuit starting in Saline County
While the sweeping marquee at Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Mo. is beautiful, it has caused...
Traffic changes coming to protect Rodgers Theatre marquee