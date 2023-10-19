Mechanics say now is the time to schedule your vehicles for winter maintenance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s hard to think about winter when the forecast has highs in the 70s. Preparing for winter can save you headaches when the temperatures drop.

The winter can be hard on your vehicles, from the additional time needed to warm up your car before putting it in gear to the salt from the roads that stick to it. But modern cars have been built to get as much gas mileage as possible with smaller engines.

“Those engines will not tolerate neglect or if they get a little low on coolant, a little low on oil, etc. I have a lot of late model cars where people think I have a new car I don’t have to do anything end up with catastrophic failures here in the bay,” says Dustin Atwood, the Operations Manager at A1 Custom Car Care.

Tires are one of the most common concerns car owners have when it comes to the winter. Make sure your tires have enough tread. Atwood says there are other systems you need to keep in working order.

“Making sure your heating system is working, your defrost is working, the windshield wipers. Some of that stuff hasn’t been used in a while, then all of a sudden, we get a cold snap, the car doesn’t start, the defrost doesn’t work, the heat doesn’t work, and then you are rushing into the shop to try get you taken care of so you can get on about what you are doing,” says Atwood.

One good thing to have in your car is a winter car kit.

“You should keep a security blanket and some jumper cables. If you have a jumper box, keep it in your trunk. It would also be good to have a shovel kitty litter with you. The best thing to do if you can don’t go,” says Captain Jayse Stack, Ebenezer Fire Protection District.

In addition, Ebenezer Fire officials recommend you let people know when and where you are traveling when it comes to driving in the winter.

“Make sure you let somebody know where you’re going and what time you’re going to be going through there. Make sure you have a phone that is charged,” says Stack.

The National Weather Service has information on what to have in your winter car kit. You can find that information by clicking here.

