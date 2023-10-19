McLeansboro man sentenced to three years in prison for grooming

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A former pastor from McLeansboro has been sentenced to prison for grooming charges.

On October 19, 28-year-old Garrett S. Biggerstaff was sentenced to a maximum three years in prison with the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of grooming. Biggerstaff was also fined $10,000 and must make restitution to the victims in his case.

In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of sexual exploitation. Officers handing the complaint in Benton contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and started a coordinated investigation.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant of Biggerstaff’s residence. Investigators said the collection of evidence revealed that there was a second juvenile victim. An arrest warrant for Biggerstaff was served on January 5.

The communications director for the Illinois Baptist State Association says that Biggerstaff was a pastor for Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Fairfield. They released a statement in January reading, “The church suspended Biggerstaff immediately and has not returned to the pulpit. Following his arrest, the church has scheduled formal action on his termination.”

According to documents from a board meeting at Spring Garden Consolidated Community School District, Biggerstaff served as the school’s athletic director until his resignation in November, when the case went public.

The sentencing hearing was a result of Biggerstaff’s plea of guilty on the charge on a previous date.

