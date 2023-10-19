Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

McLeansboro man sentenced to three years in prison for grooming

Garrett S. Biggerstaff was sentenced to a maximum three years in prison with the Illinois...
Garrett S. Biggerstaff was sentenced to a maximum three years in prison with the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of grooming(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A former pastor from McLeansboro has been sentenced to prison for grooming charges.

On October 19, 28-year-old Garrett S. Biggerstaff was sentenced to a maximum three years in prison with the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of grooming. Biggerstaff was also fined $10,000 and must make restitution to the victims in his case.

In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of sexual exploitation. Officers handing the complaint in Benton contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and started a coordinated investigation.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant of Biggerstaff’s residence. Investigators said the collection of evidence revealed that there was a second juvenile victim. An arrest warrant for Biggerstaff was served on January 5.

The communications director for the Illinois Baptist State Association says that Biggerstaff was a pastor for Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Fairfield. They released a statement in January reading, “The church suspended Biggerstaff immediately and has not returned to the pulpit. Following his arrest, the church has scheduled formal action on his termination.”

According to documents from a board meeting at Spring Garden Consolidated Community School District, Biggerstaff served as the school’s athletic director until his resignation in November, when the case went public.

The sentencing hearing was a result of Biggerstaff’s plea of guilty on the charge on a previous date.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

While the sweeping marquee at Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Mo. is beautiful, it has caused...
Traffic changes coming to protect Rodgers Theatre marquee
Edward Hardin was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to sell devices...
Stoddard Co. man sentenced for selling machine guns
It's Homecoming Week at SIU. This year's theme is Saluki’s in Paradise.
SIU celebrates Homecoming Week in Carbondale
Missourians could pay higher taxes on cigarettes to help fund public transportation for seniors.
Senior group pushes for cigarette tax hike to fund public transit options