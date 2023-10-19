KY 575 reopens in Hickman Co. following July flooding

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Highway crews finished replacing a culvert along KY 575 that was damaged during flash flooding in July.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 575 reopened to traffic near the 2 mile marker between KY 1708 and KY 123 around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.

This leaves one highway closed due to infrastructure damage from the flash flooding.

KYTC reports KY 945 remains closed in Graves County at the 1.14 mile marker immediately south of Gilbert Road due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek culvert.

They say engineers determined the concrete culvert should be replaced; and they’ve started work on designing a new bridge for the site.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.