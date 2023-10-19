Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

KY 575 reopens in Hickman Co. following July flooding

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 575 reopened to traffic near the 2 mile...
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 575 reopened to traffic near the 2 mile marker between KY 1708 and KY 123 around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Highway crews finished replacing a culvert along KY 575 that was damaged during flash flooding in July.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 575 reopened to traffic near the 2 mile marker between KY 1708 and KY 123 around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.

This leaves one highway closed due to infrastructure damage from the flash flooding.

KYTC reports KY 945 remains closed in Graves County at the 1.14 mile marker immediately south of Gilbert Road due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek culvert.

They say engineers determined the concrete culvert should be replaced; and they’ve started work on designing a new bridge for the site.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disease that is fatal to deer. Each year, mandatory...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation provides CWD voluntary drop-off sites
Local models and performers across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
Vintage Now fashion show hits the runway Saturday
[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19
MoDOT holds the statewide winter weather drill to make sure all of the drivers and equipment...
MoDOT statewide winter weather drill prepares for snowy road conditions