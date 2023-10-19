KY 358/Ogden Landing Rd. in McCracken Co. closed after truck hit RR overpass

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 358/Ogden Landing Road is closed after a truck hit a railroad overpass Thursday night, October 19.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road is closed at the 10.969 mile marker where the truck hit and damaged the Canadian National Railroad Overpass. The railroad plans to have a crew at the bridge all night trying to repair the damaged trestle between KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road and Ky 724/Bradford Road.

The estimated duration is 12 hours or about 6 a.m. on Friday, October 20.

KYTC reports there will not be a marked detour. However, drivers may self-detour via KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road, KY 305/Cairo Road, KY 725/Woodville Road and KY 724/Bradford Road.

