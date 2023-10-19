Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery

High school cross country runner receives life-changing surgery
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What started as a coach hoping to introduce a new training method to his cross country team, turned into a life-changing discovery.

“I had some heart rate monitors, I was like, ‘guys do you care, during your track workouts, if you wear these?” said Perry Central High School Cross Country Coach Jason Barnett.

“I honestly thought it was something natural the entire time, guess I was wrong,” said Aden Schwartz.

With those monitors, Cross Country coach Jason Barnett noticed an abnormality with one of his runner’s heart rates.

“I think it was his resting heart rate really. He was pushing up close to 80, upper 70s.”

Perry Central Junior Aden Schwartz says they got him to a doctor, and found it was much worse.

“If I was out running, they said I could drop dead instantly.”

After an echo-scan on his heart, Aden was diagnosed with congenital heart defect. His cardiologist along with Dr. Baha Alsoufi identified what was wrong.

“It’s when one of the coronary arteries is not originating from the area of the aorta that it’s supposed to, but instead, it’s coming from the other side,” said Dr. Alsoufi.

Aden was left with no choice

“You’re going to have to get open heart surgery to fix it.”

He had the operation last Tuesday.

“A sports medicine doctor, he thinks I can be running again four weeks from surgery,” said Schwartz.

He hopes to make it back by track field season in the spring.

“Now, as I go into things, I’m tough enough to go through anything. I’m more confident. I can go through and push through pain and boundaries and things like that, mentally and physically.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Chapman was reported missing on May 30, 2020. He was last seen in Mill Spring on May 1.
Remains of missing man found in Wayne County, Mo.
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
Police have found the suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a...
Child injured in hit-and-run; Poplar Bluff police locate suspect vehicle
Police were led on a chase in Cape Girardeau early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

From left: Crystal Umfress and Kerry William Raymond were each charged with second-degree arson.
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business
The “Silver Haired Legislature” was originally formed to make sure that the interests of...
Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature holds 50th annual session to pick policy priorities
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Wanted Fulton County escaped inmate caught; in custody in Tenn.
The second suspect charged in connection with a business fire in Kennett, Missouri is scheduled...
2nd arson suspect in Dunklin Co. scheduled to appear in court tomorrow
The monthly training focused on heavy lifting.
Regional homeland security response team holds training exercise in Scott City