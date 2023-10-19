Heartland Football Friday 10/20
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - You can catch the highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Click here to check the scores throughout the night.
Our featured games include:
- Murphysboro at Du Quoin (Game of the Week)
- Potosi at Cape Central
- Charleston at Sikeston
- Ste. Genevieve at Kelly
- Hayti at Caruthersville
- Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro
- Harrisburg at Benton
- Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff
- Jackson at Festus
If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.