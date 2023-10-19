Heartland Football Friday 10/20

Heartland Votes
You can catch the highlights on Heartland News at 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - You can catch the highlights on Heartland News at 10.

Click here to check the scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Murphysboro at Du Quoin (Game of the Week)
  • Potosi at Cape Central
  • Charleston at Sikeston
  • Ste. Genevieve at Kelly
  • Hayti at Caruthersville
  • Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Harrisburg at Benton
  • Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff
  • Jackson at Festus

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.

